Car involved in Aberdeen hit-and-run was being chased by police

Police were chasing a car before it was involved in a hit-and-run which left a pensioner with serious injuries.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) is now carrying out an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the incident on Powis Terrace at around 2.30pm on Monday.

Police Scotland referred themselves to the investigative body.

It is understood to be normal practice for Police Scotland to contact PIRC following incidents during pursuits.

A 66-year-old man sustained chest and leg injuries in the incident.

The vehicle drove off without stopping and was found abandoned on nearby Ash-hill Drive a short time later. Now it has emerged officers were pursuing the Lexus at the time of the collision.

A spokesman for PIRC said: “We are carrying out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a road traffic collision in Aberdeen on November 25 in which a 66-year-old male pedestrian was seriously injured.

“Police were following the vehicle involved in the collision at the time.

“The incident was referred to us by Police Scotland and a report will be sent to the Chief Constable in due course.”

Meanwhile, two men have been charged in connection with the incident. George Cowie, 22, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday facing charges of attempting to defeat the ends of justice, drugs possession, and failing to give the identity of a driver.

He made no plea during the hearing and the case was continued for further examination.

Cowie, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, was released on bail.

A 33-year-old man was due to appear in court today.

Road Policing Inspector Steve Manson said: “The road was closed for some time while we carried out our investigations.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience as well as all those who came forward following our appeal for witnesses.”