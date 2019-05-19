Man taken to hospital after car hits tree on north-east road

A man was taken to hospital today after a two-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

The incident happened on the A96 just outside of Keith at 3.30pm.

One of the vehicles left the road and hit a tree.

Police Scotland said one lane of the route was blocked during the incident with officers leaving the scene at 5.30pm.

A spokesman from Police Scotland said: “We received a call at 3.33pm reporting a two-car road traffic collision two miles outside Keith heading towards Huntly.

“One of the cars has hit a tree.

“A man was taken to Dr Gray’s hospital with minor injuries.”