Car fire causes delays in Aberdeen city centre
Fire crews have been dealing with a car on fire on a city centre road.
They were called to the incident at the Woolmanhill roundabout just after 9am today.
Skene Square was closed while crews deal with the incident.
A fire service spokesman for the fire service said: We received the call at 9.01am and we had one pump from central there.
“They used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet for dampening down. The stop message came through at 9.33am.”
The road was closed to allow fire crews to deal with the blaze.
A police spokesman said: “We were asked to attend to help with traffic management.”