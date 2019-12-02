Show Links
Car fire causes delays in Aberdeen city centre

by David Proctor
02/12/2019, 9:20 am Updated: 02/12/2019, 9:56 am

Fire crews have been dealing with a car on fire on a city centre road.

They were called to the incident at the Woolmanhill roundabout just after 9am today.

Skene Square was closed while crews deal with the incident.

A fire service spokesman for the fire service said:  We received the call at 9.01am and we had one pump from central there.

“They used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet for dampening down.  The stop message came through at 9.33am.”

The road was closed to allow fire crews to deal with the blaze.

A police spokesman said: “We were asked to attend to help with traffic management.”

