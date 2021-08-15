Car enthusiasts flock to Royal Deeside Motor Show – the north-east’s first large-scale event since Covid restrictions lifted

The weekend saw the grounds of Kincardine Castle and Estate came to life with the roars of engines and hums of crowds this weekend.

Thousands of petrolheads were in their element at the Royal Deeside Motor Show where car lovers gathered to celebrate everything with wheels and an engine.

And with more than 1,000 vintage, retro and modern vehicles on display, it was the place to be.

Visitors were treated to parades of classic cars, with everything from an original American police department car to an Ultima sports car, making the grade.

Bonnets were up and spectators had their heads in the engines enjoying a good nosey round, chatting to classic car owners.

Children were delighted sitting in vintage cars, possibly imagining having one of their own someday.

It was a feast for the eyes and one man who had his classic motorcycle on show even had someone offering to buy it from him.

The motor show was the north-east’s first event of its scale since Covid restrictions eased in Scotland.

Motorists from across the UK flocked to the region to show off their prized vehicles, or simply to admire those of others.

It was organised by Aberdeen-based Etiom Events and sponsored by Lamborgini Edinburgh.

Since it was announced in October 2020, the event has captured the attention of many motor enthusiasts both locally and nationally who have signed up to showcase their vehicles.