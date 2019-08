A car has ended up on its roof in a field after leaving a north-east road this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the A947 between Hattoncrook and Oldmeldrum shortly before 4pm.

A police spokesman said: “We got a call at 3.50pm to reports of a car on its roof in a field.

“It was a black Porsche.

“The driver suffered a minor injury and they arranged their own vehicle recovery.”