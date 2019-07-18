Video: Car destroyed in fire near Aberdeen retail park

A car has been destroyed in a blaze near an Aberdeen retail park.

Crews were called to the Bridge of Don Retail Park on Denmore Road at around 8.20am.

A spokeswoman said one appliance was sent to the scene and one hose-reel jet was used.

Police were called to assist with traffic measures.

The stop message came back at 8.55am.

An eyewitness said: “I could see smoke and when I drove past at about 8.30am the car was still on fire. The traffic was not too bad, just really slow.”