Car dealer helps to rev up north-east charity total

A car dealership has made a £100,000 donation to children’s charity Charlie House.

Peter Vardy, which has dealerships in Wellington Road and Lang Stracht, made the six-figure donation as part of its One Child Programme.

Last year, the Peter Vardy Foundation made a donation to the programme for every car sold or serviced by the Aberdeen sites, and customers were given the opportunity to match the donation.

Charlie House supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions and their families across the north-east. It is one of six charities across the country to benefit from the support.

The donation will be used to fund the sensory room at Charlie House’s specialist support centre.

The charity launched an £8 million appeal in November 2018 to build the eight-bedroom centre on a site at Woodend Hospital.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “Our Peter Vardy partnership shows the level of what is achievable when you have the support of an established family-run business which people trust.

“The team have been nothing but passionate and willing to learn more about Charlie House and assist in making our dream of a fully functioning specialist support centre in Aberdeen a reality.

“This incredible donation will fund the sensory room in our new centre. This space will be a magical environment for children to have some much-needed time away from the medical equipment and intervention that has become a huge part of their lives.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank each and every Peter Vardy customer who has made a donation to the One Child Programme.”

Shirley Berry, foundation manager, said: “Peter Vardy Foundation values every person and every life and we are privileged to partner with charities like Charlie House who are demonstrating this value in the fullness of their support with children and young people. We are so excited to help Charlie House Big Build programme reach milestone targets and to see this amazing resource realised for children and young people who need it most.”

In the north-east alone there are more than 1,600 babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions. Since the charity began in 2011 Charlie House has been committed to supporting them and their families.