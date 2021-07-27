Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Car crashes into traffic lights on Kincorth street

By Ellie Milne
27/07/2021, 9:20 pm
Traffic lights have been knocked down on Provost Watt Drive
Traffic lights have been knocked down on Provost Watt Drive

A car has crashed into traffic lights and a speed sign in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen.

The incident involving one vehicle occurred on Provost Watt Drive.

Reports of the crash came in just before 8pm on Tuesday evening, July 27.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the Provost Watt Drive area of Kincorth, Aberdeen at around 7.55pm following a crash involving one vehicle.

“Officers remain at the scene.”

A dog walker who was nearby at the time said: “I heard a skidding noise and then a crash.”