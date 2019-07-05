Car crashes into pedestrian crossing near north-east supermarket

A car hit a pedestrian crossing near a north-east supermarket.

The collision happened on the A944 at the entrance to Westhill close to the Tesco store.

A white Citroen car is believed to have collided with a pedestrian crossing shortly before 9am.

Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured as a result of the collision, although the ambulance service did attend.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a collision at the main roundabout heading into Westhill at around 9am.

“One car, a white Citroen was involved and is believed to have collided with a pedestrian crossing.”