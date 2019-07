Crews have been called after a car crashed into a house in a north-east village.

The incident was reported to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 10.07am at Kinknockie, on the A952.

A spokesman for the service said: “We received reports of a vehicle that’s gone off the road and into a house.

“We’re not required as all persons are out of the vehicle but we’re going to investigate it.”

Two appliances have been sent from Ellon to attend the scene.