A car came off an Aberdeen road and crashed into a hedge this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A92 Dundee to Aberdeen road at 12.20pm.

A Honda CRV was travelling north when it left the road a mile from the Bridge of Dee.

It is understood there were not thought to be any injuries.

A spokeswoman for police said: “We received the call at 12.20pm and the incident involved one vehicle.

“The road wasn’t closed as a result of the incident.”

