Car ‘crashes into garden’ after collision with bus on Aberdeen street

A car has been involved in a collision with a bus on an Aberdeen street.
Police were called to the incident on Byron Avenue shortly before 8pm this evening.
Reports online suggested the car had ended up in a garden following the collision.
The driver was thought to have left the scene – but a police spokesman confirmed he had been traced.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The spokesman said: “We were called at around 7.40pm after a vehicle struck a bus and went through a fence.
“There are no reports of any injuries.”