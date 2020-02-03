Car ‘crashes into garden’ after collision with bus on Aberdeen street

A car has been involved in a collision with a bus on an Aberdeen street.

Police were called to the incident on Byron Avenue shortly before 8pm this evening.

Reports online suggested the car had ended up in a garden following the collision.

The driver was thought to have left the scene – but a police spokesman confirmed he had been traced.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The spokesman said: “We were called at around 7.40pm after a vehicle struck a bus and went through a fence.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”