Car crashes into field near busy north-east junction

A car has ended up in a field following a crash near a north-east junction this morning.

Emergency services were called to the one-vehicle collision near the junction between the A952 and A90 at Toll of Birness.

The incident happened at around 8.20am.

The driver of the vehicle is not believed to have been seriously injured.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a one-vehicle crash at around 8.20am.

“The car appears to have crashed into a field.

“The driver appears to be out of the car and walking around.”