Car crashes into bus stop near Pittodrie

Emergency services were called after a car crashed into a bus shelter near Pittodrie today.
Police and ambulance crews were called to the incident, which involved a Honda Civic, beside the former Broadhill Bar on Golf Road at around 12.10pm, hours before Aberdeen took on Celtic at the stadium.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It came in as minor injuries but ambulance were contacted and no one appears to have been injured.”
The new car park at Pittodrie is a bit full! #aberdeen #car #crash #carcrash #ABECEL pic.twitter.com/kWn9EzTjsy
— MSP (@MSPAberdeen) December 26, 2018