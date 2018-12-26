Wednesday, December 26th 2018 Show Links
Car crashes into bus stop near Pittodrie

by Adele Merson
26/12/2018, 2:31 pm Updated: 26/12/2018, 3:19 pm
The bus shelter was removed following the incident
Emergency services were called after a car crashed into a bus shelter near Pittodrie today.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the incident, which involved a Honda Civic, beside the former Broadhill Bar on Golf Road at around 12.10pm, hours before Aberdeen took on Celtic at the stadium.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It came in as minor injuries but ambulance were contacted and no one appears to have been injured.”

