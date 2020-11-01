Car crashes into block of flats in Aberdeen

A car crashed into a block of flats in Aberdeen last night.
Emergency services were called out to Hayton Road in Tillydrone at 9.45pm to deal with the incident.
A car had come off the road and collided with a block of flats.
There are no reported injuries and the road was shut for about two hours as the incident was dealt with.
Fire crews and police remained on-scene for more than two hours to make the area safe.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report around 9.45pm on Saturday, 31 October of a crash involving a single car which collided with a building on Hayton Road in Aberdeen.
“There were no reports of any injuries.”
A fire spokeswoman added: “We were called out at 9.55pm and two appliances attended the scene.
“We used a safety jet and made the area safe before leaving the scene at 12.05am.”
SGN engineers also attended to make sure there was no damage to the gas network.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe