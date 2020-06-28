Car crashes into Aberdeen house

A car has crashed into a house following a two-vehicle collision in Aberdeen.
Police were called to Charleston Road North in Aberdeen around 3pm to a report of a two-car crash.
A spokesman said: “One car has gone into a house.”
Police did not have any information regarding injuries but confirmed the Scottish Ambulance Service had also attended the incident.
An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: ”We were made aware on incident earlier today. Our building standards team followed the normal process in supporting police and emergency services in helping assess damage to the house”.
