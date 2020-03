A man has been taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed down an embankment in the north-east.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were in attendance at Low Wood Road in Stonehaven, having been alerted to the incident around 4.25pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “It looks like a vehicle’s gone off the road.

“A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “One car is down an embankment.”