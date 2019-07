A car crashed after the driver swerved to avoid a van being driven on the wrong side of a north-east road.

The incident, involving a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white van, happened on South Deeside Road, near Tilquhillie, at around 9.20am last Wednesday.

It’s understood the car driver was forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision with the van, which resulted in their vehicle leaving the road.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw the incident to contact 101.