Car comes off road after crash on A96

A car has come off the road after a crash on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

The vehicle came off the A96, Aberdeen to Blackburn road, just north of Marshall Trailers at around 10.45am.

Officers confirmed they were called to the scene and that nobody was injured.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a one-car crash in which the vehicle came off the road

“It was reported as being the A96, between Blackburn and Dyce roundabouts just after 10.45am

“There were no injuries.”