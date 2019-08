A car has collided with a crash barrier on the AWPR.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 3pm and the vehicle involved has been removed from the road.

A police spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 3.15pm.

“A car has collided with a central crash barrier southbound on the AWPR close to Kingwells.

“The vehicle is clear of the carriageway and there is quite a lot of debris. One of the lanes has been closed.”