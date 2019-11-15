Car and motorbike crash on Aberdeen road

A car and a motorbike have collided on a major road in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the Parkway near Danestone at around 8am this morning.

Nobody is believed to have been seriously hurt, but the Scottish Ambulance Service has been called as a precaution.

The road is partially blocked.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 8am to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on the Parkway.

“The road is blocked.

“The ambulance service have been called.”