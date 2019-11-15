Car and lorry crash on Aberdeen road

A car and a lorry have been involved in a collision on a major route in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called shortly after 10am following the incident near the Trade Park on Wellington Road.

Nobody is believed to have been seriously hurt and the road has since been cleared.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called following a report of a two-vehicle RTC involved a car and a lorry around 10.15am this morning.

“There does not appear to be any serious injuries.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service added: “We were call to a crash on Wellington Road and left the matter in the hands of Police Scotland.”