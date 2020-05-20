Captain Tom inspires Aberdeen woman to raise cash for charity with garden challenge

A north-east woman has raised more than £500 for two charities by walking 45 laps of her garden.

Margaret Stott, 69, took on the challenge as a way of drumming up support for Ehlers-Danlos Support UK and Create Aberdeen.

The former IT instructor was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome when she was 40.

Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (EDS) are a group of rare inherited conditions that affect connective tissue.

For some, the condition is relatively mild, while for others their symptoms can be disabling.

Margaret, from Mannofield, said: “I knew I had a genetic problem but I didn’t realise what it was until I saw a geneticist when I was 40, and he said it was Ehlers-Danlos which I had never heard of.

“When I was young I could do all sorts of bendy tricks and gross people out, I had hypermobility.

“It’s affected my hips, knees, back, neck and thumbs, and I use crutches to walk. I had a hip replacement 45 years ago which essentially gave me my life back.

“The problem is is that everyone with Ehlers-Danlos has different symptoms. Some people are literally bedridden with it, whereas others have it very mildly.

She added: “That’s why the charity uses the zebra as its logo – because there are no two zebras the same, just like Ehlers-Danlos sufferers.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Margaret was inspired to walk 45 laps of her garden by Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday walk for the NHS.

She added: “I completed the 45 laps on May 8 and smashed my fundraising target. I went out once or twice a day over the course of nine days.

“I’m delighted to have raised £515, which will be divided between two very deserving charities.

“Ehlers-Danlos Support UK is vital in providing information and support on their website, by telephone and with local group meetings.

“Create Aberdeen is a non-profit charity organisation which was formed in 2010 due to the closure of several day centres for adults with additional support needs in Aberdeen. This had a major impact on suitable activities available in the city.

“I have been involved with Create since the beginning and have seen them develop and provide so much happiness to so many people.

“The two charities are needing as much support as they can get at the moment which is why I thought I would raise money for them.”

To find out more about Ehlers-Danlos Support UK, visit www.ehlers-danlos.org/

To find out more about Create Aberdeen, visit http://www.createaberdeen.org/

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day