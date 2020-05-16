Captain Tom inspires Aberdeen primary pupils to raise thousands for hospital

A primary school, inspired by the heroic efforts of Captain Tom Moore, has raised more than £2,500 for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Staff and pupils at Cornhill School challenged themselves using the number 100 as a guide, in honour of the war veteran who raised more than £30million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden before becoming a centenarian last month.

The effort was led by PE teacher Kat Paul-Bird, who decided to run 10km on 10 consecutive days, and invited the schoolchildren to think of their own fundraising endeavours to help hospital staff fighting coronavirus.

Pupils have run, hopped, skipped, jumped and cycling their way to raising £2,700 so far.

Mrs Paul-Bird told said: “There are a few pupils really pushing themselves.

“One of the first to come back with an idea with Abigail, a primary three pupil.

“She walked for 100 minutes a day for a week and covered more than 32 miles.

“Others have taken on big cycling challenges, particularly primary four Jakub who has been cycling 100km with his mum.”

Even head teacher Mark Evans got involved, covering 100 miles in a week by bike and on foot.

Initially setting a target of £500, the community has rallied around the cause with the total now more than five times that sum.

Mrs Paul-Bird added: “We never expected to raise anything like what we have.

“We thought £500 would be something that could hopefully make a noticeable difference at the hospital but we’ve smashed that now.

“This is a very close-knit school and as we all work away online, this was a way to do something to get everyone involved.

“We’ve achieved way more than I had imagined but that always seems to happen with this school- they are always surprising and do everyone really proud.”

The school has been collecting sponsorship online at: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cornhill100

