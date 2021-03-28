Canoeists helped after getting into difficulty on River Spey

Emergency services have helped two canoeists who got into difficulty in the water on the River Spey.

Coastguard, ambulance and fire crews were all called to Garmouth shortly before 4pm today.

Both canoeists ended up in the water near the railway viaduct during the incident while the Buckie lifeboat stood watch at the mouth of the river.

It is understood one had to be rescued from an island on the river by the fire service.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “Two canoeists got into difficulty in the water in the River Spey by the disused railway.

“They were recovered by the fire service.”