Cannabis worth more than £500,000 seized at north-east property

Two men are due in court after more than half-a-million pounds worth of cannabis was seized in the north-east.

The “significant” recovery of around £520,000 worth of the drug was made in the Elphin Street area of New Aberdour on Friday.

The intelligence-led operation was carried out following reports from the public.

The men, aged 25 and 21, are due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

Detective Sergeant Rory Campbell said: “This is a significant recovery of illegal drugs that was made possible thanks to information received from the public.

“Illegal drugs have no place in our local communities and we will continue to act on information received.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”