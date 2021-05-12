Cannabis farm discovered following fire at former Aberdeenshire manse
Emergency services were called to a former manse in Aberdeenshire after a fire at the property revealed a cannabis farm.
Police were called on Monday evening after the blaze at the former manse, located on The Square, Lumsden, uncovered a cannabis farm.
Pictures and video from the scene on Wednesday show large skips being filled with various pieces of cannabis farming paraphernalia, including what looks like large-scale metal tubing.
