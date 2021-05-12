Show Links
News / Local

Cannabis farm discovered following fire at former Aberdeenshire manse

By Joe Cawthorn
12/05/2021, 5:21 pm Updated: 12/05/2021, 7:02 pm

Emergency services were called to a former manse in Aberdeenshire after a fire at the property revealed a cannabis farm.

Police were called on Monday evening after the blaze at the former manse, located on The Square, Lumsden, uncovered a cannabis farm.

Pictures and video from the scene on Wednesday show large skips being filled with various pieces of cannabis farming paraphernalia, including what looks like large-scale metal tubing.

