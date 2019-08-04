Candidates wanted for Aberdeen community council

Aberdeen residents are being urged to put themselves forward as candidates for a re-formed community council.

Ashley and Broomhill Community Council went into abeyance last autumn after an insufficient number of nominations were received for elections.

However, plans are now in place to reinstate it.

The move has been welcomed by Queen’s Cross, Hazlehead and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig – a former member of the community council.

He said: “The community council has been on the go for quite a long time and it was sad to see it stopped last year.

“It was very active in various areas and its members got a lot of things done.

“I think it’s very positive that there are plans in place to reinstate the community council.

“It’s good that efforts are being made to re-establish this important public organisation.

“I hope it will be back up and running very soon.

“Members have been volunteering a great deal of time and effort on behalf of residents.”

Anyone interested should contact the Community Council Liaison Officer (CCLO) Karen Finch on 01224 522723 or email communitycouncils@aberdeencity.gov.uk for more information.