Candidates joined on the campaign trail as battle for Aberdeen South grows

Senior politicians have descended on the north-east as the battle for Aberdeen South heats up, with just days left in the campaign.

The seat has changed hands in the last two general elections and is seen as a key battleground this time around.

SNP candidate Stephen Flynn was joined on the campaign trail by Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay as they paid a visit to the OPITO training centre in Altens, the skills body for the energy sector.

Mr Mackay said voters should support his party if they wish to avoid a Brexit which will “damage the north-east more than most”.

He said: “Brexit is clearly the biggest issue and as Scotland’s economy secretary I’m well aware that Brexit will damage Scotland’s economy and will actually damage the north-east more than most.

“The city of Aberdeen specifically is forecast to be worst hit if there’s any form of Brexit or catastrophically a No Deal Brexit.

“Stopping Brexit and stopping Boris is really important for Scotland and for the future prospects of the north-east and the country.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Mackay added that an independence referendum would “only happen if the people want it” but added the “calamity” that has fallen upon the country by Brexit “cannot be right”.

Meanwhile, on a visit to Aberdeen, Scottish Conservatives’ leader Jackson Carlaw urged voters to choose his party’s candidate Douglas Lumsden to put an end to “constitutional confusion”.

He said: “I have enjoyed the campaign in Aberdeen South and I think the Scottish Conservatives have had a clear message throughout.

“I think people know that we are going to stand up to Nicola Sturgeon, stop a second independence referendum, get Brexit sorted and move on.

“I voted Remain but I think most people now want an end to the constitutional confusion which we have been beleaguered by for nearly 10 years, whether that is with Scottish independence or with the EU and Brexit.”

The seat is also being contested by Scottish Liberal Democrat Ian Yuill and Scottish Labour candidate Shona Simpson.