Candidates announced for Aberdeen City Council by-election

The candidates in the Aberdeen City Council by-election for the vacant seat in the Kincorth/Nigg/Cove ward have today been announced.

The candidates are:

Lisette Bellizzi Houston

Andy Finlayson (Independent)

Moira Henderson (Scottish Liberal Democrats)

Bryce Hope (Scottish Libertarian Party)

Sochima Iroh (Independent)

Simon Paul McLean (Independent)

Miranda Radley (Scottish National Party [SNP])

Shona Simpson (Scottish Labour Party)

Daniel Verhamme (Scottish Green Party)

Christopher Robert Wyles (Scottish Conservative and Unionist)

The by-election, which will be held on Thursday, November 5 2020, follows the resignation of Councillor Stephen Flynn in March this year after he was elected to serve as an MP for Aberdeen South in the 2019 general election.

The by-election was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will be the first election held in Aberdeen during the coronavirus pandemic and special measures will be in place at polling stations in line with current restrictions.

Information on the by-election including a special FAQ section for those who plan to vote in person at a polling station, and details on postal votes should voters not wish to vote in-person is available on the council website.

To vote at the by-election, voters must live in the Kincorth/Nigg/Cove area, be 16 on or before November 5 and be on the electoral register.

Anyone who has not registered must do so by Tuesday, October 20.

To register, visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote