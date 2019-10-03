Cancer treatments ‘priority’ at NHS Grampian

Improving performance when tackling cancer remains a priority for NHS Grampian, a new document has revealed.

A performance report to the NHS Grampian board, which meets today, states that improvement is required against both the 31-day and 62-day targets.

Figures from March showed 92.8% of patients in Grampian started treatment within 31 days of diagnosis, up from 90.1% the previous quarter.

However, just 76.4% of patients in the region started treatment within 62 days of them being urgently referred – the lowest achieved since the 95% standard was introduced in 2011.

A total of 85% of patients waiting beyond 62 days for treatment have urology or colon cancers.

In a bid to reduce waiting times, the health board has appointed a medical lead for cancer performance, an additional urology consultant and colorectal nurse specialist.

Available staffed theatre capacity will be allocated to cancer cases as a matter of priority and NHS Grampian plans to hold weekly meetings to take actions to prevent patients from not being seen within the target time.