Cancer support charity urges north-east residents to back new appeal

An Aberdeen-based cancer support charity is urging people to get behind a new appeal.

CLAN Cancer Support is urging people to back its “Here for You” appeal and donate what they can to ensure it can continue to support people affected by cancer across the north-east.

The charity works to provide comfort, support and information for anyone of any age affected by any type of cancer. It aims to support people in reducing anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

While the charity has had to postpone major fundraising events due to the coronavirus outbreak, it has seen significant demand for its telephone support, counselling and online services.

Charity chief executive, Dr Colette Backwell, said: “We support over 2,600 people every year and it is more important than ever that CLAN continues to be here for them, which is why we are launching the CLAN “Here for You” appeal today.”

Within a week of its centres closing, the charity had provided over 500 telephone support calls, counselling sessions and contact with its children and family clients.

It receives no public funding and is entirely reliant on donations, grants and its own fundraising events, all of which have been put on hold.

Fiona Fernie, CLAN’s head of income generation and business development, said: “We took the decision to postpone our key fundraising events and close our charity shops to ensure the safety of our supporters, volunteers and staff.

“Cancer is not going away and our services are more vital than ever, so we want to ensure we are here to support those who need us most, not just now but also in the future.

“That is why we are asking the people and communities of the north and north-east of Scotland to get behind CLAN and give £10 or whatever they can, to allow us to continue offering these vital, professional cancer support services.

“Cancer changes everything, but with your support, we can give people affected by cancer the hope, reassurance and support they so desperately need.

“If you have ever had experience of cancer, or known someone affected by a cancer diagnosis, please support the CLAN “Here for You” Appeal, by visiting www.clanhouse.org or call 01224 64700.”