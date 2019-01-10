Cancer Research UK appeals for north-east runners to take on Race for Life

A national cancer charity is encouraging people in the north-east to sign up for fundraising this year.

Cancer Research UK is holding its annual Race for Life and is appealing for people to take part in events being held around Aberdeen to raise money to fight back against the disease.

The Race for Life will be held on June 9 at Beach Esplanade – the 10K race begins at 9.30am and the 5K starts at 11am.

There will also be the Pretty Muddy race on June 23 at Hazlehead Park, which will see participants take on a mud-splattered obstacle course to fundraise for the charity.

Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland Lisa Adams said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else.”

