Cancer charity to open north-east centres to clients

A cancer charity is to open the doors to its north-east centres on an appointment-only basis.

CLAN Cancer Support will see its Aberdeen, Inverurie, Elgin and Crimond sites welcome clients back.

A booking system will be in place, and there has also been social distancing and hygiene measures put in place to ensure safety.

Initially, CLAN will be offering emotional support and its children and family service.

Anyone who attends will be asked questions regarding Covid-19 symptoms when booking and appointment and before entering. Enhanced cleaning measures have also been put in place, with PPE provided to those entering.

Iona Mitchell, CLAN’s head of cancer support services, said: “We are delighted to be reopening our doors this week to our clients. We have been hard at work introducing new safety measures to provide a safe environment.

“We made the tough decision to close our centres a week ahead of the initial lockdown started to ensure the safety of our clients and quickly pivoted our services to telephone and online support. Since the start of lockdown, our team have provided 1,226 telephone support sessions, 424 counselling sessions, had over 1,000 visits to our online support centre and 511 support sessions for our children and families clients.”

Anyone who is facing a cancer diagnosis is encouraged to book an appointment with the CLAN support team online at www.clanhouse.org, by emailing services@clanhouse.org or by calling 01224 647000.