Cancer charity to open first centre in Aberdeen

A cancer charity is set to open its first base in Aberdeen, to support north-east families.

Team Jak Foundation provides practical, social and emotional support to children and young people with cancer, related illnesses and their families, friends and those bereaved.

The Lothian-based legacy charity was founded by Jak Trueman who was a teenager when he was diagnosed with Gamma Delta T-Cell Lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form in August 2014.

He died five months later but formed Team Jak with a desire to leave a legacy and support other young people suffering from disease.

Now, the charity is launching a base, called Jak’s Den, in Aberdeen in the Aberlour Trust building on Sunnybank Road, to give help to the families in need who use the service in the north-east.

Currently, 35 families use it in the Granite City, with eight or nine more in the north-east.

Chief executive of Team Jak Foundation Alison Barr wants to ease the journey of those affected by cancer,

She said: “We have held events for Aberdeen families in the Holiday Inn Westhill and the city centre who have been brilliant to use, offering us a free room.

“However, it has got to the point where we are supporting so many families, it is time for us to have a permanent base in the city.

“We have searched for a year and a half to find somewhere and now we have found an exciting place and are really keen to get it open as soon as possible.

“It will be formed of a large room and a smaller room for counselling.”

The charity hopes to open the new premises on April 30, to coincide with Jak’s Ball, which will be held at the Chester Hotel in the city.

Before they can open the new base, they are looking to renovate it in two weeks by giving it a lick of paint and installing some furniture.

Alison described some of the activities they are hoping to put in Jak’s Den mark two.

She said: “We make sure the den is really clean and sterile so the children can play as safely as they possibly can.

“We will offer board games, music, a gaming room with an Xbox and PS4, maybe a pool table or table football.

“We want to involve as many people as we can in this amazing community project.”

The charity is looking for people to help out with the project. For more information visit aberdeenfundraising@teamjak.org.uk