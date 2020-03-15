Cancer charity to host jukebox lunch at Aberdeen hotel

A charity has announced plans for the next rendition of popular lunch event which aims to raise funds for its cancer support services.

It will be held on May 15 at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa.

The Clan Jukebox Lunch puts the power of music choice in guests hands as they choose their favourite tunes to be played throughout the afternoon.

Tickets for the lunch, which will run from 11am to 4pm, are priced at £40 each and are available individually or as tables of 10 from clanhouse.org