Cancer charity thanked for work in north-east

A north-east MSP has met representatives from a major cancer charity to hear about the care they offer people living with a terminal illness.

In Aberdeen, around 1,630 people each year need palliative care to relieve symptoms and improve their quality of life, and in Aberdeenshire, this number is 1,850.

Last year, a total of 3,566 visits were made to families across both areas by the Marie Curie team.

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Maureen Watt has thanked the nurses who deliver hands-on care across the north-east.

She said: “I was delighted to meet Marie Curie representatives to hear about the fantastic work they are doing in Aberdeen and beyond.

“Alongside the Great Daffodil Appeal, Marie Curie relies on generous donations all year round to ensure their volunteer nurses continue to make such a difference to terminally ill people and their loved ones.”