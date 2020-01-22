Cancer charity appeal for volunteers backed by north-east MSP

A cancer support charity is appealing for volunteers – and has been given political backing for its efforts.

Marie Curie is calling for volunteers for its Great Daffodil Appeal, which asks people to hand out pin badges in return for donations.

The charity, which supports people and their families living with terminal illness, is hoping to recruit volunteers in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Pledging his support, north-east MSP Lewis Macdonald said even just two hours would be a help.

He added: “It’s estimated that over 3,400 people across the area die each year with a palliative care need.

“Even just two hours at a local collection is a great way to show support.”