Cancer charity Maggie’s Aberdeen holding virtual workshop

A north-east cancer charity will hold a virtual workshop for women living with the disease.

Maggie’s Aberdeen is working with cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better to offer a virtual workshop to women who are about to start, already on, or who have just finished cancer treatment.

The workshop provides an opportunity for women to meet others and share their experiences.

It covers gentle skincare and make-up application to help combat any changes experienced due to treatment, and to boost confidence.

The workshop will take place at 10.30am on Wednesday, November 25.

Megan Graham, cancer support specialist at Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “People have been through so much already this year. Social restrictions can add to apprehensions about meeting others to talk about their cancer diagnosis, treatment, recovery, or grief.

“The onset of winter can add to those feelings of isolation. However, engaging with others can be a very positive experience.

“Knowing that there are others thinking, feeling, and going through the same challenges helps people feel less alone and sharing hints and tips on how to cope with the different aspects of a cancer experience amongst the groups is extremely beneficial to the physical and emotional well-being of those who attend.”

To book your place in a support group, get in touch on 01224 645928 or email aberdeen@maggies.org