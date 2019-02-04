Cancer charity launches support groups in north-east town

A cancer charity has announced a programme of support groups in a north-east town.

CLAN Cancer Support is to host a monthly creative writing group at its wellbeing centre in Banchory.

The facility, located on Scott Skinner Square, will also host a number of different initiatives for anyone affected by cancer.

Following a successful meeting in January the free creative writing group will meet on February 22, March 15, April 19 and May 10.

The charity will also host its first coffee morning of 2019 in Banchory on Friday, running at 10.30am-noon.

Helen Hasnip, CLAN Cancer Support’s Deeside area co-ordinator, said: “The creative writing group is a relaxed and informal group which aims to give individuals the chance to develop a new skill or hobby, while meeting people who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“Space is limited so I would urge anyone interested in attending to get in touch to reserve their place.”

A weekly drop-in for anyone who needs support is available every Thursday from 10am until 4pm.