Maggie’s hosts silent auction with prizes including afternoon tea with Judy Murray and Loch Lomond speedboat pub crawl

Maggie’s Aberdeen will be hosting its annual silent auction in a bid to raise money and help aid people dealing with cancer.

Among the prizes on offer at the charity’s birthday bonanza are two VIP tickets to the 150th Open golf in St Andrews and luxury breaks across Scotland.

Hospitality at Pittodrie will also be up for grabs, as will a Loch Lomond speedboat pub crawl and a number of luxury breaks across Scotland.

There will also be the chance to have an afternoon tea at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen with tennis coach Judy Murray, where eight ladies will get the opportunity to hold a special Q&A about all things tennis and women in sport in Scotland.

In memory of Maggie’s founder, Maggie Keswick Jencks, who died after her own battle with cancer back in 1995, renowned artist Sir Anish Kapoor has created a Glow for Maggie print.

Creating around 250 prints, 150 of them have been signed and donated to the charity and will be available to purchase for £5,000 each.

Fantastic prizes

Maggie’s Aberdeen’s fundraising manager Richard Stewart said: “We are delighted to have Judy’s support, and I am sure the prospect of afternoon tea with her will excite a lot of people.

“We were lucky enough to welcome Judy to the centre for a visit last month and are chuffed to bits that she’s giving up her time to support us.

“Some of the prizes on offer are fantastic, particularly the opportunity to be at the historic 150th Open in St Andrews, as well as a limited edition painting from artist Sir Anish Kapoor.

“We are so lucky that he has created the stunning Glow for Maggie print to mark 25 years since our founder Maggie Keswick Jencks. Anish’s work is internationally renowned and is held in almost every major public art collection in the world, so we are delighted he has chosen to support us in this way.”

Support needed

The auction can be accessed online and hoped to be even more successful than years prior.

Mr Stewart added: “We were blown away to raise so much money from the Culture Crawl, particularly as we weren’t able to hold the event in 2020.

“To be able to host these events in-person again has been great, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who has given their time – and money – to help those are affected by a cancer diagnosis, as well as their families.”

There is also the opportunity to fund Maggie’s Aberdeen for the day by donating the cost of running the centre for 24 hours, £2,400, at the silent auction.

The auction comes following the successful return of the ever-popular Culture Crawl through Aberdeen city centre last month, which saw 350 walkers raise more than £60,000 for the charity, which is based on the grounds of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Around 80 golfers also took to the fairways at Deeside Golf Club last week before being entertained by renowned coach and commentator Claude Harmon III.