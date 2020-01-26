Cancer charity appeals for north-east volunteers

The UK’s leading cancer charity is urgently calling for volunteers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to help with its annual appeal.

Marie Curie want local people to give up just two hours of their time to hand out their iconic daffodil pins in return for donations.

The collection is part of the Great Daffodil Appeal which is the charity’s biggest fundraising campaign and is held every March.

The first local collection takes place on February 22 on Union Street.

Barbara Marks, from Broomhill, volunteers and has supported the charity for seven years since her stepfather had Marie Curie nursing at home.

She said: “Marie Curie was very supportive to my stepfather, caring for him overnight so my mother could get a much-needed peaceful sleep.

“Thanks to them waking her, she was able to be with him when he died.

“For me, the Great Daffodil Appeal is so enjoyable as I like talking to people and hearing the impact that Marie Curie has made to their lives. I’m always really touched by people’s generosity.”

Locally the charity funds 56 nurses working across the NHS Grampian area who made over 3,500 care visits last year and whose work is vital.

To volunteer for the appeal visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or call free on 0800 304 7025.