CLAN Cancer support appealing for round £1 coins

With just a few days to go before the round £1 coin ceases to be legal tender, a cancer charity is urging people to donate the old coins.

CLAN Cancer Support wants the public to clear out their piggy banks and hunt down the back of sofas and help out with donations.

From Sunday, the coins can no longer be spent in shops but can still be given to charity or handed in at banks or Post Offices.

Fiona Fernie, head of income generation and business development at CLAN, said: “Each £1 we receive will help to support people affected by cancer in communities across North-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.”