Cancer charity aiming to fund Aberdeen University research with virtual fundraiser

A cancer charity is hoping to raise nearly £100,000 for pioneering research at an Aberdeen university.

Friends of Anchor will fund seven new studies that will be underway this year at Aberdeen University, at a total cost of £97,475.

And to help meet that target the charity is urging people to sign up for its Rally for Research event, which forms part of their Going the Distance campaign.

It is the organisation’s virtual event with a goal of covering 72,000 miles; 1000 miles for every research project the charity has funded to date.

The event begins on March 1 and is open to people of all ages, abilities and fitness levels. Anyone can take part, by walking, running, cycling, skating, swimming, rowing or even scooting.

Charity director Sarah-Jane Hogg said: “We’ve invested in pilot research projects since 2010 and as we head into a second decade of this commitment, we’d love for people to get behind the cause and rally for research. The past year has seen all non-Covid research grind to a halt, so we’re pleased to be part of the research revival here in north-east Scotland.

“Our latest round of funding includes exciting work in the field of leukaemia and lymphoma, lung, breast and oral cancers, as well as a study into the treatment of neutropenic sepsis, which patients receiving chemotherapy are more susceptible to.

“By taking part in Rally for Research, there’s a chance to directly fund active research happening right here in our region, which could lead to breakthroughs in how these cancers are diagnosed and treated.”

Professor Valerie Speirs, chair in molecular oncology for Aberdeen University’s oncology research team, is lead researcher for a study into breast cancer, which the charity will fund.

Professor Speirs said: “Friends of Anchor’s research funding plays a critical role in cancer research, allowing scientists to build a compelling case for substantial backing from major funding bodies. Studies like these form the building blocks of future changes in diagnosis and treatment.”

“My own funded research will focus on cells within the tumour microenvironment in primary and secondary breast cancer patients. The aim is to identify cells which may prevent immunotherapy from working properly in the most common type of breast cancer.

“This study will lay the essential foundations for future research to improve patients’ responses to therapy and to control cancer progression.”

Runners, walkers and cyclists have virtually gone round the world three times to raise more than £45,600 for a cancer charity.

Friends of Anchor launched its Going the Distance challenge last summer and the first event raised £45,600

Valerie was one of those who took part in the virtual fundraiser and she said it was something she enjoyed.

She said: “On a personal level, taking part gave me more motivation to get up and out there and I enjoyed the challenge.

“While all non-Covid research was suspended last year, Friends of Anchor actually redirected some of its funding into Covid-19 studies, taking direct steps to improve our understanding of how the disease works – and that’s alongside continued efforts to keep actively supporting patients throughout the pandemic.

“To know this year’s research will be funded by the personal efforts of all those who take part is a wonderful thing. Thank you in advance to all those who sign up.”

Friends of Anchor is suggesting a donation of £10 per person or £20 per household to get involved, with £5 as the suggested donation for any NHS staff.

Participants will be given a mileage calendar to track their progress and will have access to a dedicated online community.

To sign up for the virtual event visit https://bit.ly/3pxlzrA