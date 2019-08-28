Cancellations to Aberdeen services as sleeper train breaks down

Aberdeen rail passengers are facing delays this morning following the breakdown of the sleeper train.

The service, which broke down at Carnoustie, is blocking the line.

As a result a number of services heading north will now terminate at Dundee.

Bus replacement services have also been organised.

ScotRail is warning passengers heading from Aberdeen and Inverurie to Glasgow or Edinburgh to expect disruption until at least 10am.

UPDATE: Our Edinburgh/Glasgow – Aberdeen services will terminate and start back from Dundee. Our Montrose – Aberdeen services are running normally, these aren’t affected by the disruption. ^CT — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 28, 2019

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “The Caledonian sleeper has developed a fault at Carnoustie is causing disruption to our services.

“The on train staff have said that the broken down service will not be able to move without assistance so this is currently being organised.

“We will update you once we get more information from the ground.

“Services between Aberdeen & Montrose are running normally.

“Customers can also travel on LNERs 09:52 service from Aberdeen to Dundee at no extra cost.”