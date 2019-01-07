Monday, January 7th 2019 Show Links
Cancellations after train hits fallen tree on Aberdeen line

by Callum Main
07/01/2019, 2:42 pm
Services between Montrose and Aberdeen were delayed
Two trains were cancelled this afternoon after one struck a tree that had fallen on to the main Aberdeen line.

The incident happened between Aberdeen and Montrose earlier this afternoon.

As a result the 2.20pm service from Aberdeen was cancelled and the 3.50pm service returning to Aberdeen was also scrapped.

ScotRail have advised that the tree has now been cleared, however, services may be delayed or revised.

It comes as a Met Office issued weather warning for wind remains in affect for the north-east.

ScotRail has advised this may cause some services to run at a reduced speed, with disruption expected to the end of the day.

 

