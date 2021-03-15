A Canadian developer has successfully overturned unanimous council refusal of its plans for hundreds of homes on the edge of one of Aberdeen’s most famous sites.

The Scottish Government’s independent reporter David Buylla has confirmed Carterra’s appeal was successful – having twice been thwarted by the local planning committee on its £70 million plans for Rubislaw Quarry.

More than 20 conditions have been attached to the permission to build 245 build-to-rent flats, nine storeys tall in parts, on its northern edge.

Rubislaw View will also include a resident-only gym and function room, as well as a public bistro and promenade overlooking the quarry from which millions of tonnes of granite was excavated in the 200 years before its 1970s closure.

Mr Buylla had already indicated he was minded to overrule the unanimous decision of Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee, which threw out the plans last year.

The single-minded decision of councillors came despite the local authority’s planning experts recommending they approve the proposals, as they met legal requirements.

Publishing his ruling, Mr Buylla said: “I allow the appeal and grant planning permission subject to conditions.

“On November 23, I gave notice of my intention to grant planning permission for

this development subject to conditions and to a planning obligation (or equivalent) that

would secure developer contributions towards off-site affordable housing,

secondary education, core paths, open space and healthcare.

“I was satisfied that the proposal complied with the development plan and there were no material considerations to outweigh this.”

There were around 400 public objections to the plans, which are a second attempt at developing the site for Carterra.

A Scottish Government reporter previously upheld the council’s 2018 rejection of plans for nearly 300 homes on the same site.

Earlier this month, we revealed a deal had been done between the council and the developer – worth around £3.7m – which would realise the firm’s plans.

It came as the Scottish Government suggested the council could be forced to allow the construction, even if an agreement on the money was not reached.

The permission granted by Mr Buylla gives Carterra until March 15, 2024 to begin construction.

Among the 21 conditions attached to the approval are improvements to a bus stop in Queen’s Road and plans for the public prom are signed off by the council.

Rubislaw Quarry appeal ‘a bitter result for all who fought it’

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig, who proposed the council refuse permission last June, said: “It is very frustrating to hear this final decision. It is a bitter result for all of us who fought against this proposal.

“A great deal of people expressed their opposition to these plans. We did all we could to stop the development.

“It is disappointing and discouraging to have confirmation that permission has been given.

“The new build will clash with the appearance of the area. It will make a harsh visual impression.

“The impact will be considerable since the block is so large it will be visible from far away. There will be unwelcome impacts on the much loved natural environment of the quarry site.”

What options do those opposed to the Rubislaw Quarry flats have now?

A Scottish Government reporter’s decision can be challenged in the courts – but not simply because people do not like the outcome.

A challenge through the Court of Session would have to prove Mr Buylla made an error, misinterpreted or misapplied the law, or failed to properly consider an important detail.

Even then, should the court agree the case would end up back with the government’s Planning And Environmental Appeals Division to be decided upon again – it will not be automatically reversed.

Appellants, the council, or other interested parties aggrieved by the decision have only six weeks to lodge their challenge, should they wish to.