Canadian couple to trace Scottish family trees as they take on Great Aberdeen Run

Taking part in next month’s Great Aberdeen Run is much more than just another gentle jog for Canadian 10k participant Debra Brown.

“Visiting Scotland is a lifelong dream for me,” said Debra, 62, who will be running with husband John Harper, 68.

“We have three very full weeks planned and when I searched online for a fun run we could schedule into the trip, up came Great Aberdeen Run – we couldn’t resist!”

Debra and John live in Victoria, British Columbia, and are both retired after working in local government.

“Now we have time to do some of the travelling we’ve been looking forward to,” she said.

“My mother was born in Glasgow and I grew up listening to so many stories of our family and home, and her sadness at having to leave when she was very young.

“John’s family comes from the Portsoy area. He’s visited a couple of times and is looking forward to following up on some ancestry research.”

As well as Great Aberdeen Run on August 25, their whistle-stop tour of Scotland will also see Debra and John take in the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow and the Edinburgh Tattoo.

“We’re heading in as many directions as we can!”

Debra added: “We’ve both been wearing our Great Run training gear for the past few months and getting some very positive feedback.”

She has been running for 25 years, John for around 20.

“We have both completed some local 10ks – our longest race to date has been a half-marathon. If we finish the Aberdeen 10k in 80 minutes, we’ll be very pleased.

“I’m coming back from injury, so just finishing and enjoying the day is the plan – soaking up the sights and sounds and making a Great Run memory!”

The Simply Health Great Aberdeen Run event includes a family run open to everyone over the age of three, as well as the 10k and half-marathon.

Runners will take in the sights of Union Street out to the coast where they can enjoy views across the North Sea.

There will be bands playing at the event along with members of the public cheering on participants along the route.

More information can be found at greatrun.org