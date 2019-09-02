Can you help this north-east charity find storage for donated baby clothes?

An appeal has been launched to help find a storage facility for a north-east charity.

Moray Baby Bank asked for anyone to get in touch if they could provide a free and long-term garage to store donated clothes and baby items.

The post on social media said that if the organisation could not find anywhere to store items then they would have no choice but to dispose of items including baby furniture.

Moray Baby Bank started up last year by Susan Sutherland, who lives near Elgin, after realising how much parents struggle in the first two years of a child’s birth.

Mrs Sutherland, her husband Ian and friend Karen McSheffrey have been gathering items for families across the region and have received thousands of donated items.

Anyone who wants to support the Moray Baby Bank can do so by calling 07935 223480.