Can you help police find missing Aberdeen teen Phakin Tait?

An Aberdeen teenager has been reported missing.

Phakin Tait, 15 and from the Nigg area of the city, was last seen in the Torry area at 10.30am on Saturday.

Mr Tait, also known as Bo, is 5ft 10in and has short dark hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what he is currently wearing but police said it is most likely to be a hoody and tracksuit bottoms.

Sergeant Lisa Shand said: “We are keen to trace Phakin and ensure his wellbeing. He is known to frequent the Torry area and we are appealing to anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.